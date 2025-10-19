Disciplined Investments LLC Invests $209,000 in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 150.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 740.0% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,199.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,213.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,177.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $736.23 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,339.81.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

