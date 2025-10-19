Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 3.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $803.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $753.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.12.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

