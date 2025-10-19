Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.8% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 39,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 26.1% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $587.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.73.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.