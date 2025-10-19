Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $214.06 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $214,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $193.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $465.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.86.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

