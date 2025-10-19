Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,037,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,411 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,332,414 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $64,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,342 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,377,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 745.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,664 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 761,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. HP's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Hsbc Global Res raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

