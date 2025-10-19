Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,211,000 after buying an additional 8,712,854 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after buying an additional 4,385,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

