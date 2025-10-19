BKM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

