Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 34,638 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

