Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 832,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,627,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

NYSE:PM opened at $158.08 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $246.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

