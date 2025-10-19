TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 312 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

TrueMark Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $484.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of -407.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.15 and its 200-day moving average is $448.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.95.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

