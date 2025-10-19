Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,805 Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 347,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

