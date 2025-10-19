Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,026 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.