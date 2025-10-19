Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 194 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.9%

GLD stock opened at $388.99 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $397.28. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

