Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $332.20. The company has a market capitalization of $545.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.