Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 469 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,654,245,000 after buying an additional 870,176 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,206,042,000 after buying an additional 2,391,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,137,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,290 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $117.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

