Crux Wealth Advisors Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Crux Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 26,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $96,770,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on CME Group from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CME Group from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.71.

CME Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CME opened at $267.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.94 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.30 and its 200-day moving average is $271.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

