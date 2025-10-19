John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 24,901 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,901 shares during the period. SLB comprises approximately 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in SLB by 4.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SLB from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SLB from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on SLB from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

