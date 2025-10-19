Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $11,080,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.13. The company has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

