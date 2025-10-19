Burford Brothers Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,914 Sanofi $SNY

Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,269 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $48,938,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,914,000 after purchasing an additional 425,597 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,520,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 236,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

