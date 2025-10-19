Palmer Knight Co Takes $5.57 Million Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Palmer Knight Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,314 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000. Lennar accounts for 2.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in Lennar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 15,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average of $116.71. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.