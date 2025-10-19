Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 3,964 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

