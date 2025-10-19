Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,523,000 after buying an additional 32,819,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after buying an additional 3,359,853 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,470,000 after buying an additional 575,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,103,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,881,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,223,000 after buying an additional 100,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $54.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

