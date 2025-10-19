Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,985,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 63.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,538,345 shares of company stock worth $65,046,628 and sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.26.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

