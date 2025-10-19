Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $394,000 in Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF $GCAL

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GCAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Planned Solutions Inc. owned about 2.12% of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GCAL opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

The Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF (GCAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income by investing in municipal securities exempt from federal and California state income tax. The actively managed fund mainly holds investment grade bonds with a two- to eight-year duration GCAL was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

