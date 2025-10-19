Planned Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF $MOTI

Planned Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOTI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 565.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 104,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,146,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOTI opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.74. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $36.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.

About VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.