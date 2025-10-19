Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $9.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.6222.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $8.60 price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jones Trading downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.60 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.60 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $8.60 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.54. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,563.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

