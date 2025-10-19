Planned Solutions Inc. Has $28.50 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $28,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

