K Wave Media, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KWM) Short Interest Down 62.1% in September

K Wave Media, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 107,400 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the September 15th total of 283,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

K Wave Media Trading Down 11.0%

NASDAQ KWM opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40. K Wave Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On K Wave Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in K Wave Media stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K Wave Media, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.42% of K Wave Media as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded K Wave Media to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 19th.

K Wave Media Company Profile

K Wave Media engaged in the entertainment content and IP creation businesses. K Wave Media, formerly known as Global Star Acquisition Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

