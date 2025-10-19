Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Price Performance
Shares of FDFF opened at $35.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.37.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.
About Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF
The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.
