Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDFF opened at $35.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

About Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF during the first quarter worth $563,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF during the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF by 443.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

