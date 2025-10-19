Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $546,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 178.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $180.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.11.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $117.84 and a one year high of $238.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

