Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $67,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

