Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,367 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

