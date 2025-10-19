Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Increases By 132.6%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 515,100 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the September 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,639 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 281,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 246,019 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $4,956,000. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $4,673,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,174,000 after purchasing an additional 80,649 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA DEM opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.75. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

