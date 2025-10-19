Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Grows By 162.0%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,700 shares, an increase of 162.0% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 17.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUW opened at $14.19 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

