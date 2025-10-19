John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,000 Fluor Corporation $FLR

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Fluor by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Fluor by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Fluor by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLR opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fluor from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

