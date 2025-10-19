Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 150 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Garmin were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Garmin by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $249.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.95 and a 1 year high of $261.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.62.

Insider Activity

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.75.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

