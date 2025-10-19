Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Position in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 7,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 264.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $116,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,032,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,000,177.64. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Southwest Gas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

