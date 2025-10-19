Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS Stake Boosted by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIS opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

