SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 233,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 781,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,991,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

