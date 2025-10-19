Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.47 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

