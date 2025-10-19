Macquarie National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAX) Short Interest Down 59.4% in September

Macquarie National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Macquarie National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Macquarie National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Macquarie National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,463,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1,106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 655,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 601,398 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTAX opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. Macquarie National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

About Macquarie National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The Macquarie National High-Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HTAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to provide federal tax-exempt current income through an actively managed portfolio of US high-yield municipal bonds with varying maturities. The fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity between 5 and 30 years HTAX was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by Macquarie.

