Analyzing Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) & One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 29.51% 6.69% 3.44% One Liberty Properties 29.85% 9.26% 3.60%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $3.26 billion 9.88 $854.68 million $4.61 32.90 One Liberty Properties $90.56 million 4.94 $30.42 million $1.29 16.06

This table compares Extra Space Storage and One Liberty Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Extra Space Storage and One Liberty Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 9 6 0 2.31 One Liberty Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus target price of $148.64, suggesting a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Extra Space Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Extra Space Storage pays out 140.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 139.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats One Liberty Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases. The properties in the firm’s portfolio include net leases, long-term lease, and scheduled rent increases. The company was founded in December 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

