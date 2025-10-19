William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $68.50 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Arch Capital Group worth $68,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

ACGL stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $109.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

