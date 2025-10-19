Aspiriant LLC Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Morningstar by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $1,747,658.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,312,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,390,703.40. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $22,341,957. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.8%

Morningstar stock opened at $214.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.00. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.72.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

