William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.99% of Establishment Labs worth $36,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after buying an additional 119,574 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 827,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 56,756 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 528,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 479,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 44.4% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 433,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 133,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.89% and a negative return on equity of 224.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Establishment Labs’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.