Aspiriant LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.6%

IBIT opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

