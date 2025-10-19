Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 22.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 98,642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 107.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $189.64 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.83 and a 52 week high of $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average is $169.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

