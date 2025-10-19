Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 34,470 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

Planned Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,470 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 210,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,221,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,298,000 after purchasing an additional 210,566 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $97.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $107.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

