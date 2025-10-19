Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $324.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $337.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.