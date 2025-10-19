Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 145 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 209.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 86.8% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,956.14. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $131.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

